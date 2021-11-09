Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
NYSE:AOMR opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.