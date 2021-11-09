Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 3.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 23.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.70.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $427.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,803. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

