APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,412,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $225,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 118,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in APA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

