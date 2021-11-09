Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

