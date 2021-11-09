Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 80,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

