AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $91.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.42 million and the highest is $92.50 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $76,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.20. 206,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,527. AppFolio has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.40.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

