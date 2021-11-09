Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $154.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

