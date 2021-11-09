Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 13,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,439. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $108.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

