Apron Network Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $824,373.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars.

