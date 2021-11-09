AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alcoa worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alcoa by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

