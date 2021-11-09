AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

