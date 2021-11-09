AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $581,549.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

