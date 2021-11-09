AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medifast worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medifast by 269.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Medifast by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED stock opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.89 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

