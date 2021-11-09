AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

