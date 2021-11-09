AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $657.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.46 and a 200-day moving average of $672.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 12-month low of $366.93 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

