AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

