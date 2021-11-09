Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS opened at $3.60 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.