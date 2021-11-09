ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

