ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$21.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.85.

TSE:ARX opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.79. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

