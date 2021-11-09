ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

