Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Financial Review

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 2.68 $3.26 million ($0.04) -430.89 Boxlight $54.89 million 2.63 -$16.15 million ($0.40) -6.02

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.57%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.96%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Boxlight on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

