Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.