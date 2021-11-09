Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

RCUS stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,681. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.