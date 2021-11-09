Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.40

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 2953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,525. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ares Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.