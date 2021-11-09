Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.40

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 2953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,969 shares of company stock worth $11,423,525 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

