Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.00) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $581.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

