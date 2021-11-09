Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.00) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$0.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ARLO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 696,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

