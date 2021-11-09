Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $17.79

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $14.50. Arrival shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 125,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.