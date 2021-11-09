Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,779 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

