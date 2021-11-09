Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 195,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

