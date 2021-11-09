Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $882,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO remained flat at $$56.33 on Tuesday. 158,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,409,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.