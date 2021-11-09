Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 440,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

