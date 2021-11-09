Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 6,809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.