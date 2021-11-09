Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,610 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 584,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of MU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 471,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,613,630. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

