Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,580,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

