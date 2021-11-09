Arweave Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.71 or 0.00108379 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $82.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.