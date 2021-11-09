ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.27

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $21.35. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 49,414 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.