Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. 1,030,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 315,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$484.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

