Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Astronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,816. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

