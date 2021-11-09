Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.
Astronics stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Astronics
