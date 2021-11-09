Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

Astronics stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

