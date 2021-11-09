Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

