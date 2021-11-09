Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

