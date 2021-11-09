Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

