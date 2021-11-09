Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
