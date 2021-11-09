ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$51.15. 163,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,432. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$17.94 and a 52 week high of C$51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

