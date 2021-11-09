Aurox Price Reaches $238.48 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $124.47 million and $1.46 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $238.48 or 0.00352217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00225607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00094672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.