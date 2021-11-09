Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Acquired by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Autolus Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.86% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.