Auxier Asset Management Acquires 6,695 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $434.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.