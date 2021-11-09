Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $177,000.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

