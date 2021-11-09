Auxier Asset Management Cuts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 36.8% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BP by 11.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 90,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

