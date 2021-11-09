Auxier Asset Management Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.69 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.